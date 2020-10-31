Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

