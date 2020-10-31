Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $136.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.