Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the September 30th total of 637,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

VMBS stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

