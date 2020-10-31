Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the September 30th total of 637,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
VMBS stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
