Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $176.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

