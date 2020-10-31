Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
NYSE VVV opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,136 shares in the company, valued at $673,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,881 shares of company stock worth $795,574. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $68,521,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $48,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,538 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $6,147,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
