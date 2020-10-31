Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE VVV opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,136 shares in the company, valued at $673,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,881 shares of company stock worth $795,574. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $68,521,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $48,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,538 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $6,147,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

