VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded VALEO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. VALEO/S has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

