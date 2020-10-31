Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 962 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SNY stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.