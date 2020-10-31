Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Shares of AON opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

