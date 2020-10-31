Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of CL opened at $78.89 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

