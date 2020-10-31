Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,476 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CARR stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

