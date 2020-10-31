Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sony by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 245.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 333.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of SNE opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. Sony Co. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

