Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

