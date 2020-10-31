Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 23.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 404,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $1,100,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

