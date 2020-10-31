Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Broadcom by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,169,000 after acquiring an additional 182,301 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
AVGO stock opened at $349.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.73. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.
AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.
In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,895 shares of company stock valued at $239,088,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
