Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Broadcom by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,169,000 after acquiring an additional 182,301 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $349.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.73. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,895 shares of company stock valued at $239,088,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

