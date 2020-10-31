Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20,135 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.