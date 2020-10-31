Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.53 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.76.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

