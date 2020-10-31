Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of BAX opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.