Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $83,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 302,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $107,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,938,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 126,722 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,225,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

