Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 959 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $3,541,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,400,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,372,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

