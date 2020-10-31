Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,061 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 145,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

