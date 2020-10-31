Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 15.0% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 217,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 142,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

