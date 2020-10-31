Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

