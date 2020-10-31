Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

