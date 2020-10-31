Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

