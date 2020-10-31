Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

