Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.47. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

