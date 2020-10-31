Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $173.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $187.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.