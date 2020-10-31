Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in MetLife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in MetLife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

MET stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.