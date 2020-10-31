Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Newmont by 49.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 407,950 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Newmont by 153.8% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.1% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $2,601,638. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

