Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.