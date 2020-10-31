Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,579 shares of company stock worth $6,305,315. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $73.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

