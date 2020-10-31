Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

