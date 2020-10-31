Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.87.

Waste Management stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

