Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,932 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 206,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fortive by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Insiders have sold 8,819,262 shares of company stock valued at $624,410,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

FTV stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.