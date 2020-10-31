Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 8,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

NYSE:BDX opened at $231.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.