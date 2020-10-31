Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 465 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,930.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

