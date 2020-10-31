Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

