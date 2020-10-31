Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of UTMD opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 512.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 50.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.