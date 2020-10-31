Usca Ria LLC Sells 510 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

