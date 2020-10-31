Usca Ria LLC Raises Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 695.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 63.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

MUX stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $390.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 135.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

