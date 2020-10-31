Usca Ria LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,323 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,296,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 873,681 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $4,933,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,994,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after buying an additional 453,500 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2,203.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 422,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 404,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

