Usca Ria LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,823,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,101.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 594,582 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 489,196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SSR Mining by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 737,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 486,986 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,743,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.51 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

