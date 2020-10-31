Usca Ria LLC Has $107,000 Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eros STX Global by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eros STX Global by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EROS opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $282.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Eros STX Global (NYSE:EROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Eros STX Global had a negative net margin of 262.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter.

Eros STX Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian language films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as IPTV, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as through Eros Now online entertainment service.

