Usca Ria LLC Buys Shares of 5,500 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Venrock Partners Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after buying an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $61.86.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,650,430 shares of company stock worth $107,595,991. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.41.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

