USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Short Interest Update

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

USAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of USAT stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.23.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

