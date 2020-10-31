US Foods (USFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of USFD opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.