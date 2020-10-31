US Foods (USFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.