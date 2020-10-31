Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

