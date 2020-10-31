Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $4.28. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 1,624,948 shares.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,942 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

