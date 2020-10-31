Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $4.28. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 1,624,948 shares.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,942 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

