UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 127.7% in October

UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the September 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,939,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UNVC opened at $0.02 on Friday. UNIVEC has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

UNIVEC Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

