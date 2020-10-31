Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 1375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 524.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 44.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

